Texas: Grandmother Shoots Masturbating Bicyclist Trying To Enter Her House

A Texas grandmother shot a man outside of her home in Houston’s south side after he exposed himself to her and her 14-year-old granddaughter and tried to force his way inside their home, according to police.

The grandmother told police she was taking out the trash when the suspect, riding on a bicycle and masturbating, stopped in front of her home in the 6600 block of Cheerydale Drive.

Police say the grandmother ran back into her house where her granddaughter was inside, screamed for help, before the masturbating bicyclist walked up to the front door and attempted to force his way inside the house.

Police say the grandmother warned him “several times” to stop masturbating and attempting to force his way inside the house and threatened to shoot him if he did not comply with her orders.

However the man did not stop, and the grandmother shot him through the front door, hitting him in the chest, according to police.

According to KHOU11, the man tried cycling away from the scene but collapsed just down the street. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officials say he was shot in the chest, but he is expected to survive.

Police say they arrested the same man last week for walking naked on Bellfort Street.