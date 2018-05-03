The Film Academy Expels Bill Cosby & Roman Polanski

The board of governors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have expelled convicted sex offenders Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski.



In a statement, the Academy announced that the governing board had voted to remove the two disgraced stars “in accordance with the organization’s standards of conduct”. The board continued “to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity”.

Sputnik news reports: The Oscars organization also expelled Harvey Weinstein from its ranks in October 2017

Polanski has a long track record of sexual abuse allegations. He won the Oscar for best director for 2002’s “The Pianist,” but fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

Bill Cosby has been accused of drugging and raping over 40 women. He was convicted in April of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.