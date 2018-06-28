The White Helmets Are Preparing For Another ‘False Flag’ Chemical Attack In Syria

It looks like the White Helmets are preparing for yet another false flag chemical attack in Syria

The Al-Qaeda linked group brought chemicals, protective gear and cameras to a rebel-controlled area in Syria, locals from Idlib told the Russian Reconciliation Center.

Major general Aleksey Tsygankovthe, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, told journalists that six vehicles, bearing the emblems of the White Helmets, arrived in the capital of the province over the weekend.

The reports follows warning from the Russian Defense Ministry saying they had credible intelligence that US special forces were helping militants to orchestrate a “chemical weapons attack” to provoke Western airstrikes against the Syrian government.

RT reports: One of the trucks was loaded with missiles and canisters containing unknown substances, as well as protective gear and filming equipment. Local residents reported seeing four persons, wearing hazmat protection gear, filling the warheads with this liquid and some unknown powder. The convoy then reportedly left for the small town of Maarat al-Numaan, south of the city of Idlib.

White Helmets have on several occasions become the first to provide footage of alleged chemical attack sites in Syria and the aftermath scenes, including the Khan Shaykhun and Douma incidents. Their photos and videos served as solid-enough proof for the US and its allies to immediately conduct ‘retaliatory’ strikes against the Syrian government forces in April 2017 and in April 2018.

The self-styled volunteer first-responders have also been mired in controversy by their links to al-Qaeda terrorists and other extremist groups in Syria. The group operates exclusively in militant-held areas of Syria, and its members have repeatedly been photographed and filmed fraternizing with jihadists.

Despite all the controversy, the group is praised as heroic by the mainstream media and receives funding from Western governments. While Washington briefly stopped financing the group, it apparently soon realized their usefulness and released $6.6 million for the “vital, life-saving operations” of the so-called Syrian Civil Defense activists. London also vowed to keep financing the group, while the British Prime Minister Theresa May even pledged to increase their funding.