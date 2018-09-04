Thousands Of Germans Rise Up Against Open Borders – Media Blackout

Thousands of outraged German citizens have taken to the streets of Germany to protest Merkel’s open border policy, amid a total media blackout.

Following the death of 35-year-old Daniel Hillig, a local carpenter who leaves behind a widow, illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq were arrested. One of the suspects has an extensive list of prior convictions and had been facing deportation for some time, Kronen Zeitung reports.

Infowars.com reports: Some unconfirmed reports indicate Hillig may have been attempting to stop the sexual assault of a woman when he was attacked.

Backlash has been on-going and growing over the past week, with thousands of Germans marching in the streets, calling for Angela Merkel’s resignation and blasting the “Lügenpresse” for not reporting the truth about how migration is radically transforming Germany.

Chemnitz mayor Barbara Ludwig has declared a “state of emergency” for the city, stating, “We won’t allow for the right and right-wing thinking to undermine the state.”

International media has roundly condemned the protests in Chemnitz as an uprising of the “far-right” and “neo-Nazis,” however many reports and video evidence contradict these claims, indicating that a fringe element is vastly outnumbered by “average” German citizens who have reached their breaking point.

Please listen carefully to @SkyNews and @BBCNews and @Channel4News calling these decent German people “far right” and “extremists”. Imagine being a journalist and following that script. Why are they lying to you? pic.twitter.com/TsnovJhv3Q — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 1, 2018

A man identified as a German-Pakistani YouTuber refuted the mainstream media’s “racism” narrative in an interview with Ruptly news agency.

The German YouTuber Feroz Khan with Pakistani roots on the dangerous "Nazi" Chemnitz: Fairy tales told to incite against parts of the own populace. pic.twitter.com/SibyaN5qNR — Stan (@StanM3) September 3, 2018

In the viral video below, locals voice their frustrations at leftists and reporters over a lack of safety in their respective cities and perceived double standards when the law is enforced against citizens versus migrants, according to captions.

The German media painted the people in Chemnitz as Nazis because they said no more after the brutal murder of a German by two men from Syria and Iraq. The people have had it with their lies and told this reporter exactly what is going on in the country right now! pic.twitter.com/7Zey2UISYN — Stan (@StanM3) September 1, 2018

“I can’t go into the city anymore with my grandchildren,” one man said. “My wife, my daughter-in-law went to the city not too long ago, and in front of the cops, Arab citizens – young men, well-dressed, stylish with a mobile phone – went past her: ‘Wanna f**k? Wanna f**k?’ And I ask myself, is that normal?”

“If I did that four years ago, they would have taken me away as a sexual offender. . . Why do you dismiss this?”

The grandfather also claimed that protests were fueled in part after an “Arab” migrant spit on a grave and said, “Sh***y German,” and was subsequently beaten up by bystanders.

As others voiced support for the grandfather’s claims, another man chimed in, saying, “As a German, you go to jail if you can’t pay your taxes, and such people remain free. This is incomprehensible.”

“You always reverse the facts. Everyone is a ‘Nazi’ who is angry about this, about the unacceptable conditions in this country.”

Protests in Chemnitz are expected to continue this week.