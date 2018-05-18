Time Travelers To Attend Stephen Hawking’s Memorial

Stephen Hawking’s family have invited time travelers born between 1918 and 2038 to attend his memorial service at Westminster Abbey, on June 15.

As has been widely reported, the late physicist’s family would like bona fide time travelers to come forward to help the scientific community better understand the nature of space and time.

Ancient-code.com reports: In 2009, the British physicist threw a ‘party’ for time travelers. The next day, reports Live Science, he sent out the invitations. “Copies of it will survive in one form or another for many thousands of years,” Hawking later said in the documentary “Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking.”

“Maybe one day, someone living in the future will find the information and use a wormhole time machine to come back to my party, proving that time travel will, one day, be possible,” he said.

Time travelers may attend

The organizers of Stephen Hawking’s Memorial left the door open for the arrival of special guests: those who have the ability to travel in time.

Having been born between 1918 and 2038 is one of the requirements to participate in the draw with which the Stephen Hawking Foundation will provide a thousand places for the ceremony in which the scientist’s ashes will be deposited along with those of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

The memorial will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, on June 15.

“We can not exclude the possibility of time travel, since it has not been refuted satisfactorily,” said a spokesperson for the foundation.

“Everything is possible until proven otherwise.”

Time Travel, according to Professor Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking suggested in an article for the Daily Mail three ways we could possibly travel in time in the not too distant future.

The first time traveling option would be to travel in time through a wormhole, a central figure of theoretical physics that quantumly represents a point in spacetime that connects with another. If we were to find a way to enter a Wormhole, we could then create a tunnel between two points in space and therefore travel between them.

The second theory proposed by Professor Hawking would only allow us to travel to the future, and it would mean the traveler would have to approach a black hole, capable of dramatically slowing down time, and then returning to Earth, where time would have passed normally.

Finally, the British scientist proposes that the most viable alternative to building a time machine would be to build a device capable of moving around the Earth at the speed of light, which would allow the life of its passengers on board to pass 7 thousand times faster than on Earth, allowing a shift to the future.