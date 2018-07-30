Tom Hanks & Steven Spielberg Accused Of Child Rape

Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy has gone on record on Periscope accusing Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks of sexual crimes against children.

Describing pedophilia as “the Hollywood sickness“, Kappy says, “At the top level, these people are just sick and psycho. This is what’s sad about this. A lot of people are born into it,” he said, describing a broad Hollywood culture of abuse against children.

Isaac Kappy, a Hollywood insider known for his appearances in Thor (2011), Fanboys (2009) and Terminator Salvation (2009), among other roles, took to YouTube to open up about the Hollywood sickness, naming and shaming various A-list stars and industry names.

Unleashing a train of thought, stream of consciousness dialogue on the live streaming platform, Kappy skipped from celebrity to celebrity, including A-list names including Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson, and Steven Spielberg, claiming they will all be remembered by future generations as notorious abusers on par with Jimmy Savile, the notorious elite British child abuser.

The claims against Tom Hanks come just one week after Sarah Ruth Ashcraft announced that she was sold for sex by her father at age 13 years and raped by Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

Kappy also accused senior Hollywood elites of indulging in “cannibalism”, and says the elite Rothschild banking family are connoisseurs of human flesh.

Pedophilia and cannibalism has also pervaded the mainstream news media, according to Kappy. Mark Thompson, “who runs the New York Times,” and “ran the BBC for years” is involved in these dark practices and is complicit in covering up the crimes of high-level abusers in the entertainment industry.

Kappy says he first became aware of the dark side of Hollywood after realizing he was “in the middle of some crazy f*cking shit” as a pre-teen in Los Angeles.

“The situation had to punch me in the face before I realized I was in the middle of some crazy f*cking shit,” says Kappy, who suggests — but does not outright claim — that he had inappropriate relations with Spielberg as a child.

Kappy also challenged Spielberg to sue him. According to Kappy, he knows so many of Spielberg’s secrets he would destroy the veteran director in court during the discovery phase.

“Let’s do discovery,” Kappy said, in a direct challenge to the veteran director.

Allegations against Spielberg of this nature are not new. Crispin Glover, who played Marty McFly’s father George McFly in “Back to the Future,” appeared to accuse Spielberg of pedophilia in a 2013 essay. An excerpt:

“Does Steven Spielberg focus much of his fantasy life on young people? Did he portray children wallowing in sewers filled with fecal matter in Schindler’s List? Did he use children to finger paint an adult in Hook? Does he collect the illustrations of Norman Rockwell, such as the one showing a young boy in his underwear examined by a doctor?

Do Michael Jackson and Steven Spielberg share similar opinions about the sexuality of young boys?”

Steven Spielberg is considered one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors and producers in Hollywood history. Allegations of pedophilia against him, if proven, would be explosive, and would make the Weinstein scandal look like small potatoes in comparison.

Whether or not the allegations contained in Isaac Kappy’s 48 minute livestream are verifiable or not, one thing can be said for certain: Isaac Kappy will never work in this town again.