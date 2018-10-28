Tony Blair Blasted By Labour MP’s After His Refusal To Cut Ties With Saudi Arabia

Labour MP’s are insisting that war criminal Tony Blair cuts ties with Saudi Arabia and pulls the plug on the multimillion-pound deal his organization has with the regime following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The former Labour prime minister has so far resisted calls to end relations with the kingdom despite critics saying he will be “complicit in war crimes and murder” if he doesn’t terminate the deal.

Blair’s Global Institute for Global Change struck a multi-million pound deal with the Saudi government to “support the change programme” in the nation.

RT reports:Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle says that, in light of the recent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing war in Yemen, it would be “absolutely immoral” for Blair to continue his close relationship with the kingdom, Business Insider (BI) reports.

“If Mr Blair doesn’t see the light and continues to accept money from the Saudis then I think his moral integrity is in ruins,” Russell-Moyle told BI.

“Our own government is reviewing their relationship with Saudi Arabia and if others are not doing the same, then they are complicit in war crimes and murder,” he added.

Fellow Labour MP Chris Williamson took to social media to suggesting it would be appropriate for Blair’s institute to return the money it has received from the Saudis.

In view of the the grizzly allegations, it would seem appropriate for the Tony Blair Institute to return the donations from Saudi Arabia https://t.co/Mc8Umn3Ro7 — Chris Williamson MP #GTTO (@DerbyChrisW) October 19, 2018

The morally bankrupt Tony Blair refuses to cancel his Institute’s multimillion pound deal with the mass murdering terrorism-exporting Saudi dictatorship. https://t.co/BPciIHE7yN — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 25, 2018

So Tony Blair has resisted the calls for him to cease his multi million pound deals with the child murdering terrorist in Saudi Arabia. Why on earth is this morally bankrupt elite shill still in OUR Labour party? pic.twitter.com/OgnNZ5YiR9 — Ben #GTTO 🇵🇸🌹 (@BenJolly9) October 25, 2018

What does Tony Blair say about #Saudi and#Yemen and#Khashoggi and

The millions of pounds he has received from the Saudi regime? Any comment from the massed ranks of Blairite commentators @DAaronovitch @JohnRentoul @NickCohen4

And the rest? — Tom London (@TomLondon6) October 18, 2018

Blair’s Institute for Global Change organization reportedly signed a deal worth £9 million ($11.6 million) with the Saudi government earlier this year, in order to “support the change program” in the country.

A spokesperson for the institute was asked whether Blair would continue dealing with the Saudi regime following the murder of Khashoggi. They told BI: “We have nothing further to add to what Mr Blair has said previously.”

Blair told Reuters earlier this month that the murder of the Saudi journalist was “extremely troubling” and risked undermining the “process of modernization” in the kingdom, but noted that the Saudis had “issued a very strong denial” of responsibility. This denial has come under scrutiny even from US President Donald Trump.

Jeremy Corbyn, the current Labour leader and Blair’s rival for the soul of the party, has called on Western leaders to cut ties with the Saudi regime in response to Khashoggi’s killing. The left-winger, despite numerous criticisms of Blair in the past, hasn’t yet singled out his predecessor.

“The issues that have come to light of the death in Istanbul of a Saudi national who was visiting the embassy call into question the close relationship with Saudi Arabia of so many Western countries,” Corbyn told CNN.