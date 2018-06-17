Tourists Vote San Fransisco World’s Filthiest Hellhole

Tourists visiting San Fransisco have voted the city as being one of the filthiest slums on planet Earth, according to a recent survey.

Tourists have been left shocked and dismayed at the poor sanitary conditions, rampant crime, and open injection drug use on the streets.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: ‘Is this normal or am I in a “bad part of town?,”‘ an Australian traveler recently posted to Reddit following a visit to the city, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

‘Just walked past numerous homeless off their faces, screaming and running all over the sidewalk near Twitter HQ and then a murder scene. Wife is scared to leave hotel now,’ the horrified Aussie added.

Another Reddit message posted by a Canadian visitor expressed the same sentiment just days later, describing the city as ‘terrifying.’

‘I’d been there for probably less than a day, just wandering around the center, and already seen more than enough poverty and suffering to cause me wanting to leave desperately,’ a tourist from London wrote last year.

‘I saw many people talking to themselves, or to things that weren’t there. Even in a Macy’s, and there weren’t any police officers to help them or do anything about it,’ the British social media user added.

Those Reddit posts garnered a surprising reaction on the site’s messaging broad, with more than 650 responses from people offering suggestions on how to stay safe and what neighborhoods to avoid.

Nearly all lamented over the fact that one of the most interesting and beautiful cities in America had fallen into such disrepute.

Even members of the city’s own visitor’s bureau expressed outrage over San Francisco’s growing reputation as an unsafe tourist destination.

‘The streets are filthy. There’s trash everywhere. It’s disgusting,’ Joe D’Alessandro, president of S.F. Travel, told the Chronicle earlier this year.

‘I’ve never seen any other city like this — the homelessness, dirty streets, drug use on the streets, smash-and-grabs.’

Kevin Carroll, executive director of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, told the paper that if something is not done soon, businesses are going to suffer from a lack of tourist dollars.

‘People come into hotels saying, “What is going on out there?”‘ They’re just shocked. People say, “I love your city, I love your restaurants, but I’ll never come back.'”