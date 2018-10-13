Transgender Pedophile Goes On Rape Rampage In Women’s Prison

A convicted pedophile, who pretended to be transgender, has been sentenced to life following a rape rampage in a women’s prison.

52-year-old Stephen Terence Wood was originally jailed in the UK in 2001 for raping two young boys, aged 9 and 12-years-old.

After being released from prison in 2003, Terrence changed his name to “Karen White” and was again arrested for repeatedly stabbing a neighbour. He was sent to the women’s prison where he proceeded to rape two female inmates in September and October.

Dailywire.com reports: The British Ministry of Justice has apologized for transferring White to the female prison; the Ministry acknowledged it had not considered White’s previous history before moving him.

Judge Christopher Batty told White, “You are a predator and highly manipulative and in my view you are a danger. You represent a significant risk of serious harm to children, to women and to the general public.”

In 2001, White assaulted two boys aged nine and 12; in 2003, after exiting prison, he raped a pregnant woman — who happened to be the wife of a friend — after secretly spiking her drink, causing her to lose consciousness before he raped her. Although White was arrested, he was not prosecuted.

The victim told the court that her husband didn’t believe her, adding, “I have no relationships with anyone. I felt very dirty as a woman. I became very depressed. Even now 15 years on I still struggle with mental health and suffer horrendous flashbacks. Until 15 years ago I was a strong woman.”

In 2017 White was arrested after repeatedly stabbing his 66-year-old neighbor. White has admitted to probation officers he could abuse a child and “think nothing of it”.

Another woman claimed White had violently raped her five or six times in 2016.