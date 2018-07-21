Trudeau Gov’t Admits Canada Has ‘Lost Track’ of 50,000 Islamic Refugees

Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government have “lost track” of at least 50,000 Islamic refugees and are desperate to cover up the consequences of allowing unchecked immigration into Canada, according to an immigration expert.

Douglas Murray, author of “The Strange Death of Europe”, says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is very good at “virtue signaling” and PR stunts, but has failed to keep track of the tens of thousands of Syrian refugees that he has brought into the country.

Speaking to “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Douglas Murray said that the Trudeau government is stonewalling reporters who are asking for a status update on the Syrian refugees, who starting entering Canada shortly after Trudeau became prime minister and he infamously used Twitter to invite any and all refugees to enter Canada.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

More refugees than Trudeau likely imagined took him up on the offer. In yesterday’s Vancouver Sun, however, there was an interesting piece claiming that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, formerly just the Immigration Department, hadn’t followed up in two years with any information on the estimated 50,000 Syrian refugees in the country.

After more than two weeks of inquiries by Postmedia, a Trudeau government media relations officer acknowledged the department has not produced any report in almost two years on the approximately 50,000 Syrian refugees now in Canada.

“In 2016, only 10 percent of government-assisted refugees from Syria were in any kind of employment in Canada. Two years later…reporters have not been able to find out any information about what has happened to these people,” Murray said.

Daily Caller reports: Murray notes that Trudeau has allowed at least 50,000 Syrian refugees into Canada “but he seems not to have kept track of them,” while now he “wants to cover over the consequences of that decision.”

He warns that this kind of immigration policy can be extremely short-sighted: “Just opening up your country to migration on this scale is something that affects your country for generations. It doesn’t go away in the 24-hour news cycle.”

Given #JustinTrudeau's grand gestures, you would be forgiven for believing the Liberals and the department responsible for #refugees would be tracking the fate of the tens of thousands of struggling Syrians #Canada has taken in. #CDNpoli #BCpoli #Onpoli https://t.co/RksfRIhtdw — DouglasTodd (@DouglasTodd) July 16, 2018

Murray spoke of the “security dimension to this” as Europe has had to grapple with terrorist threats as a result of migrants. But he said the “more obvious problem” is that it makes no financial sense to bring Syrian refugees to Canada. Referring to a study that examined the cost of bringing Syrian migrants to Sweden, Murray said it was “100 times more cost inefficient” than having neighboring countries open their borders to refugees.

He suggested the Canadian government probably hasn’t considered that factor but said it should assess “how much more it costs to bring a refugee to Canada than it does to look after refugees in the areas around Syria.”