Trudeau’s Canada: Migrants Placed in Luxury Hotel Slaughter Goats in Restroom

An American visitor who stayed at a Toronto hotel where hundreds of Justin Trudeau’s “refugees” are being housed says that animal services had to be called after migrants were caught slaughtering goats in public restrooms and gunfire was heard in the vicinity.

The claim appears in a Toronto Sun article entitled ‘Irregular’ migrants continue to flock into Toronto.

With Toronto’s migrant shelters full and 18-20 mostly Nigerian “refugees” arriving in the city every day, Canada’s liberal government is using taxpayers’ money to pay luxury hotels to accommodate the illegal immigrants, despite having already spent $64.5 million on housing migrants in less than a year.

A total of “1,719 irregular (illegal) migrants/refugees/asylum seekers” are being housed in Toronto hotels, “including 577 housed at the Radisson Toronto East hotel in 146 rooms.”

According to regular guests, who pay hundreds of dollars per night for the privilege of staying on the premises, the hotel has been turned into a complete shithole.

“The reputable Tripadvisor website has been inundated in the past few weeks with scathing reviews of the hotel, calling it a “zoo, filthy, noisy and dangerous” with the lobby full of loitering refugees and halls containing graffiti and garbage,” states the article, adding that paying customers did not know 61% of the hotel was occupied by migrants.

“On Tuesday, one visitor from Virginia —calling the three-star hotel a “disgrace” — claimed that animal services needed to be called on the second night he was there because “goats were being slaughtered” in the public bathrooms.

“The visitor said gunfire was also heard outside the hotel that same night.”

A series of posts from Tripadvisor also shows visitors complaining about the hotel being turned into a de facto migrant camp.

“My daughter kept getting harassed by full grown men/refugees….do not bring your kids or wife!” said one post.

“The staff should have told us it was a refugee camp,” said another.

“I have stayed at this hotel off and on, for over 16 years. It used to be a great hotel. All that has changed since it has become a refugee holding center,” said another visitor.

“My female colleagues were followed to their room by a group of men saying vulgar and sexual things….if you want to visit a third world country without leaving Toronto stay here,” said another review posted to Google.

Other reviews are replete with people complaining about “rude” and loud “refugees” loitering outside the building and making them feel unsafe, with bitter objections about why the hotel is still being advertised for tourists and business travelers.

Tripadvisor responded to the complaints by suspending new reviews of the hotel.

“Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing,” states a message on the hotel’s Tripadvisor page.

One wonders how many of the visitors who complained about the behavior of the migrants staying in the hotel are also supporters of mass immigration and why they wouldn’t see an inconsistency in taking both these positions.

Refugees are also being housed in hotels in other major western cities, including in Berlin, where the government announced it would spend €600 million euros housing migrants in upmarket hotels at a cost of €18,000 per “refugee,” while the city’s 10,000 homeless population would remain on the streets.

But as Justin Trudeau has made clear on numerous occasions, all this is surely a price worth paying in order not to be thought of as racist; After all, diversity is our strength.