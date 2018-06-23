Trudeau, Who Trashed Trump On Child Detention, Caught Doing Exact Same Thing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose favorite pastime is virtue signalling, wasted no time this week in denouncing the child detention scandal south of the border, telling reporters “What’s going on in the United States is wrong.”

Justin Trudeau didn’t stop there, however. He couldn’t help sticking the boot in further, saying “Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.”

However Justin Trudeau, famous in Canada for his hypocrisy, now finds himself in the familiar position of eating crow after Canada’s Global News exposed the fact that Canadian border officials have been using the same tactics that he enthusiastically denounced the US for employing.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on family separations happening on the US-Mexico border: "What's going on in the United States is wrong. I can't imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada" https://t.co/VYJYmXODMj pic.twitter.com/krXJOFVO4z — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2018

Except, that is the way they do things in Canada.

In a CBC piece titled “Canada aims to avoid detaining migrant children, but it happens,” the national broadcaster detailed exactly what happens north of the border.

“The U.S. is the focus of international outrage for its policy of separating children from their parents and detaining them after they cross the border in search of asylum,” the Wednesday piece read.

“But Canada has also detained migrant children — and in some cases, has restricted access to their asylum-seeking parents — despite its stated policy to do whatever possible to avoid it.

“Last year, 151 minors were detained with their parents in Canadian immigration holding centres.

“Eleven others were held in custody unaccompanied by an adult, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. The CBSA would not speculate on the circumstances surrounding why a minor was unaccompanied.”

Western Journal reports:

Now, that pales in comparison to the numbers that the United States has been holding in custody. However, Canada also doesn’t have a 2,000-mile border with a country that has limited control over individuals that enter into it and are looking to enter another country illegally.

The Canadians hold individuals and families who are considered a flight risk or are dangerous. However, the conditions that they’re held in make those Obama-era photos of children in cages look positively welcoming by comparison.

“The Canadian holding centres, which are off limits to the public, resemble medium-security prisons. They are surrounded by razor-wire fences and kept under surveillance by guards,” the CBC reported.

“There are three such facilities across Canada, in Vancouver, Toronto, and Laval, Que. In some provinces, asylum seekers are detained in prisons.

“A recent McGill University study found that detention can be a ‘frightening experience’ for children, leaving them with ‘psychiatric and academic difficulties long after detention.’”

So, yes, Justin. That is the way you do things in Canada — and you have no room to talk.