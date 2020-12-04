Trump Activates Executive Order; Deploys U.S. Military To Fight Domestic ‘Cyber Warfare Coup’

President Trump has officially invoked the Foreign Interferences provision of a 2018 Executive Order, authorizing the military to combat an attempted cyber warfare coup from domestic enemies and traitors of the United States.

During Thursday’s White House speech, POTUS laid out the key national justifications to deploy the military to defend the U.S. from a domestic cyber warfare coup.

Title 10 of the United States Code (USC), Section 394, Subtitle A, Part 1, Chapter 19, deals with “Authorities concerning military cyber operations” as well as National Security Presidential Memoranda (NSPM) #13, covering “offensive cyber operations.”

On Thursday, Trump invoked the legal framework – and national security provisions – allowing Secretary of Defense Chris Miller to activate the military processes that will result in a tactical takedown of domestic enemies and traitors.

As Naturalnews.com reported:

Decoding President Trump’s Dec. 2nd speech

Consider what Trump said in yesterday’s speech. You can watch the full speech here, but if you don’t know what to listen for, you’ll miss all the important language. About 95% of this speech was filler. Only 5% really matters, as I detail below:

First, he lays out that he has a sworn oath to defend the United States Constitution against the wartime “siege” that’s under way:

As President I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.

He then explains that the vote was criminally rigged with “fraud” (which is a crime) and that it’s now time to overturn the election results and correct them:

Millions of votes were cast illegally in the swing states alone, and if that’s the case, the results of the individual swing states must be overturned, and overturned immediately.

Then he explains that China was part of this entire plan from the very beginning, via their engineering and launching of the coronavirus, which Democrats used to justify mass mail-in ballots which were used to steal the election. This statement specifically invoked national security elements of our defense protocols:

The Democrats has this election rigged right from the beginning. They used the pandemic as an excuse to mail out tens of millions of ballots, which led to a big part of the fraud… and there is no one happier than China.

Trump then calls for a “full forensic audit,” which can obviously only take place under military authority, since the local elections officials are corrupt, fraudulent criminals. He explains this himself:

Dramatically eroding the integrity of our elections was the Democrats’ number one priority. For a simple reason: They wanted to steal the 2020 presidential election. All of the Democrat efforts to expand mail-in balloting laid the groundwork for the systematic and pervasive fraud that occurred in this election.

Then, about 30 minutes into the speech, he invokes legal language that clearly references Trump’s Sep. 12, 2018 executive order which describes remedies for foreign interference in U.S. elections. Here’s what Trump says:

The only conceivable reason why you would block commonsense measures to verify legal eligibility for voting, is you are trying to encourage, enable, solicit or carry out fraud. It is important for Americans to understand that these destructive changes to our election laws were NOT a necessary response to the pandemic. The pandemic simply gave the Democrats an excuse to do what they were trying to do with many many years.

Note carefully the phrase, “…trying to encourage, enable, solicit or carry out fraud.”

Where have we heard something very similar before? In the 2018 EO, which describes who will be subjected to having all their assets seized by the United States government — and note that this applies to corporations, individuals, partnerships and even non-profits: (emphasis added)

Sec. 2. a (ii) to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any activity described in subsection (a)(i)

Sec. 2. a (i) to have directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in a United States election;

Thus, Trump just invoked the 2018 EO and sent an undeniable signal to Chris Miller at the DoD (as well as many other groups) that the Democrats, the treasonous media and the complicit Big Tech giants have all engaged in concealing, advocating or supporting “foreign interference” in the U.S. election.

Treason, rendition flights and military tribunals

What is the remedy for such actions of treason against the United States?

Under existing U.S. law, it’s a felony crime to try to rig votes. Under military law during a time of war, it’s treason. And under the 2018 EO, each of the entities engaging in this behavior will have all their assets seized by the U.S. Treasury.

Translated into plain language, this means that Twitter, Facebook, CNN, the Washington Post, Google, MSNBC, etc., are all now able to be completely seized, shut down or taken over by the Trump administration, as they all engaged in the defined behaviors outlined in the 2018 EO, which Trump just cited.

Consider that as I list all the evidence that Trump’s attorneys and DoD “white hat” team members now possess, much of which will surely be presented to SCOTUS, most likely by Sidney Powell, once one of her cases reaches that level of the judicial system:

CIA director Gina Haspel admitting to election interference in a full confession which has now been acquired. (This is covered in the Dec. 3rd Situation Update podcast, above.)

Dominion executives confessing to engineering backdoors into the systems, which has also been acquired.

Packet analysis results from “white hats” who intercepted all the real-time vote rigging traffic, which includes the specific instructions from CIA servers to add the hundreds of thousands of votes in real time to Dominion tabulation machines in swing states. This is now publicly confirmed by Col. Phil Waldron.

Log files and software evidence from the seized CIA servers in Frankfurt, which provides physical and intellectual proof that the CIA inserted hundreds of thousands of votes into the Dominion tabulation machines.

All this evidence exists right now. Trump has it all. His speech lays the official groundwork that can now be cited by other officials (namely, in the DoD and Treasury, which runs the US Secret Service), in order to justify their own initiation of orders for further arrests, rendition flights and wartime activities necessary to defend the United States of America against foreign enemies who are waging cyber warfare against the United States.

10 USC 394: Authorities concerning military cyber operations

In case you’re wondering whether the U.S. military under Trump really has the authorization to respond to acts of cyber warfare with coordinated conventional military actions, read 10 USC, Section 394. Subtitle A, Part 1, Chapter 19, which is available via uscode.house.gov:

(I’m bolding the especially important sections):

§394. Authorities concerning military cyber operations

(a) In General.-The Secretary of Defense shall develop, prepare, and coordinate; make ready all armed forces for purposes of; and, when appropriately authorized to do so, conduct, military cyber activities or operations in cyberspace, including clandestine military activities or operations in cyberspace, to defend the United States and its allies, including in response to malicious cyber activity carried out against the United States or a United States person by a foreign power.

(b) Affirmation of Authority.- Congress affirms that the activities or operations referred to in subsection (a), when appropriately authorized, include the conduct of military activities or operations in cyberspace short of hostilities (as such term is used in the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93–148; 50 U.S.C. 1541 et seq.)) or in areas in which hostilities are not occurring, including for the purpose of preparation of the environment, information operations, force protection, and deterrence of hostilities, or counterterrorism operations involving the Armed Forces of the United States.

(c) Clandestine Activities or Operations.- A clandestine military activity or operation in cyberspace shall be considered a traditional military activity for the purposes of section 503(e)(2) of the National Security Act of 1947 (50 U.S.C. 3093(e)(2)).

f) Definitions.-In this section:

(1) The term “clandestine military activity or operation in cyberspace” means a military activity or military operation carried out in cyberspace, or associated preparatory actions, authorized by the President or the Secretary that-

(A) is marked by, held in, or conducted with secrecy, where the intent is that the activity or operation will not be apparent or acknowledged publicly; and

(B) is to be carried out-

(i) as part of a military operation plan approved by the President or the Secretary in anticipation of hostilities or as directed by the President or the Secretary;

(ii) to deter, safeguard, or defend against attacks or malicious cyber activities against the United States or Department of Defense information, networks, systems, installations, facilities, or other assets; or

(iii) in support of information related capabilities.

Trump announced “offensive cyber operations” just one week after signing his Sep 12, 2018 Executive Order

As you ponder all the implications of that, note carefully that just 8 days after President Trump signed his September 12, 2018 executive order, the Trump administration announced the launch of “offensive cyber operations” against foreign enemies. This was reported by the Washington Post, which explained, “The strategy incorporates a new classified presidential directive that replaced one from the Obama administration… It allows the military and other agencies to undertake cyber operations intended to protect their systems and the nation’s critical networks.”

What would be considered “offensive cyber operations?” Kraken, of course. The 305th military intelligence battalion.

Of course, just 8 days earlier, President Trump had designated elections infrastructure as “critical infrastructure.” So now the pieces fit. The circle is complete. The election theft was cyber warfare against critical U.S. infrastructure. This authorizes all kinds of national security activities, such as using U.S. Army Special Forces units to raid the CIA server farm in Frankfurt, which took place shortly after the election.

Also in 2018, President Trump had authorized the National Security Presidential Memoranda (NSPM) #13, covering “offensive cyber operations.” Here’s a list of all the NSPMs, but notably, “offensive cyber operations” is a secret and is not publicly shown.

In fact, the Trump administration fought to keep this document hidden from Congress, given that in 2018, the House was run by Pelosi and other treasonous actors who had just pulled off the 2018 cyber attack on the U.S. elections infrastructure, stealing dozens of House seats in order to “win” a majority in the House, from which Adam Schiff could launch his impeachment scheme to try to remove Trump from power.

Trump was able to prevent the House from reading NSPM #13 for 17 months, according to Fifth Domain, which reported:

“On a bipartisan basis some of us sent a letter to the Trump administration demanding that they share with, at least some of the leadership on the Armed Services Committees, the rules of engagement for certain cyber contingencies,” Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said at the time. “The Obama folks did give us that information, the Trump people changed it, but then they were reluctant to show us.”

What we now know is that Trump was planning the 2020 election sting / cyber warfare “trap” in 2018, and that these cyber warfare response protocols were intentionally kept from Congress for as long as possible while plans were put in place to catch the Democrats stealing the next election (the 2020 election).

I will discuss this in greater detail in tomorrow’s Situation Update (Dec. 4th), which will be posted at the HRR channel on Brighteon.com.

Rest assured, what we now know with absolute certainty is that Trump, Miller, Cohen-Watnick and other key players put the cyber warfare infrastructure in place in 2018that would allow them to unleash a domestic military response to arrest, detain and prosecute all those who were complicit in the attack on America.

The patriots, in other words, really are in charge. And they planned all this since 2018, putting in place the framework to trigger the appropriate national security resources once the Democrats took the bait and tried to steal the 2020 election.

GITMO must be getting close to full capacity at this point, with lots more detainees on their way. The mass arrests are coming. Trump is in charge, and the Dems who know what’s really happening are beyond terrified. They know they’ve been caught. Some will be charged with treason. Many will face military tribunals. A few will likely be executed after found guilty of treason.

Finally, lock and load, patriots, because Trump may still need a million armed patriots to show up in D.C. as the critical moments of all this are publicly announced. Stand by for further instructions from your Commander-In-Chief.