Trump Authorizes Putin To Bomb Obama-Backed Terrorists In Syria

President Trump has given Vladimir Putin the green light to bomb Obama-backed terrorist groups operating in southwest Syria.

According to reports, the Trump administration has told Syrian rebel factions not to expect any support from the U.S. military against a Russian-backed government offensive to regain opposition-held parts of Syria.

Information Liberation reports: This is the foreign policy Trump ran on!

What a refreshing break from the bombing campaigns he previously carried out (which I suspect were done to get the deep state off his back)!

The United States had earlier warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies that violations of a “de-escalation” zone agreed by the United States and Russia last year would have “serious repercussions” and pledged “firm and appropriate measures.”

The toughly worded statements had raised the hopes of the Western-backed opposition of a possible American military intervention in the event that the Syrian army’s bombing campaign broadens to an all-out offensive across the southwest.

Assad is a secular moderate from their Alawite minority with broad public support who protects the Christians that the rebel terrorists want to massacre:

The notion we would kill this man and have another Libya and Iraq on our hands is insane.

The U.S. message also told the rebels it was left to them alone to decide how to face the Syrian army’s military campaign based on what they saw was best for themselves and their people.

“We in the United States government understand the difficult conditions you are facing and still advise the Russians and the Syrian regime not to undertake a military measure that violates the zone,” the message also said.

That means do what you must.

New Russian strikes are the latest signs of the high-stakes military maneuvers unfolding in a volatile corner of southwest Syria. https://t.co/xd2XxvhXNV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 24, 2018

Russian airstrikes started immediately.

The United States has supported the moderate mainstream FSA faction with millions of dollars worth of arms and paid monthly salaries to thousands of rebels in the course of the seven-year war under a military aid programme run by the Central Intelligence Agency.

But analysts believe the aid has dropped after U.S. President Donald Trump decided last year to shut down the programme.

Those “moderates” are terrorists aligned with ISIS who film themselves chopping children’s heads off.

Assad and Putin want to crush ISIS and restore order in Syria and risk their own people’s lives and treasure to do it.

We should let them.