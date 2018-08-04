Trump Bombshell: It’s Finally Time To Send Hillary To Prison

President Trump dropped the mother of all bombshells at a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, promising to finally send Hillary to prison once and for all.

During repeated chants of “lock her up,” Trump initially responded with, “some things just take a little bit longer.”

Just the mere hint that justice may be coming for Clinton caused the crowd to erupt into yet more cries that Hillary should be behind bars. Trump then responded by suggesting that justice is coming.

“No, no, no, they only want to hurt Republicans, they don’t want to do anything,” he said, adding:

“But, you know what, it’s all changing folks, it’s all changing. Some things just take a little bit longer. You look at some of the criminal actions and crimes, they only want to go after Republicans.”

Newsweek.com reports: The White House did not respond to a request for clarification on Trump’s views about imprisoning Clinton.

Trump has previously been even more explicit about wanting to see Clinton in jail.

“I will say this, Hillary Clinton has got to go to jail,” he told supporters during a rally in June 2016. Later, in a debate with the former first lady, Trump told her the specific steps he would take in order to make that happen if he became president.

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your [missing email] situation,” Trump said, “because there has never been so many lies, so much deception.”

Clinton was exonerated by the FBI following an investigation.

As his presidency has been dogged by an ongoing investigation into his campaign’s links to Russia during the campaign, Trump has repeatedly sought to cast attention onto crimes he has claimed, without evidence, were committed by Clinton and Democrats.

“There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!” Trump tweeted in May, seemingly referring incorrectly to a dossier compiled on Trump’s Russian ties by a former British intelligence agent and in part funded by the Clinton campaign.