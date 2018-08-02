Trump: CNN On Verge Of Bankruptcy Due To Misinformation

President Trump has slammed CNN, claiming their business is about to go bankrupt due to constant misinformation campaigns and poor ratings.

According to Trump, the “Fake News Media” is not only “totally unhinged,” but is also doing great “damage” to “so many innocent and decent people.”

Dailywire.com reports: One consolation, he suggested, is that after his second term, “their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!”

The media, Trump said, has gone off the rails, something he said he has “in many ways” enjoyed watching because of all the harm they’ve done to good people. “The Fake News Media is going CRAZY!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching.”

The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

He then credited any ratings success of the biased outlets to his presidency and predicted that once he’s out of office, their days will be done. “In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!” he said.

Politico notes that Trump’s comments “come after a spat with A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of The New York Times.” Sulzberger said he met with Trump off-the-record to discuss his “deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric,” but Trump then tweeted some of the content of their meeting afterward.

A few hours after predicting the downfall of his enemies in the media, Trump retweeted a post by his son celebrating the harsh welcome his supporters gave one of the more vocal critics of his administration, CNN reporter Jim Acosta, at a Trump rally in Tampa Tuesday.

“CNN sucks! CNN sucks!” chanted the Trump fans, who were at one point led by the African-American group “Blacks For Trump.”

As The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl reported, Acosta later posted video of the “sad scene” in Tampa and suggested it was evidence that Trump was endangering the media.

“I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt,” wrote Acosta. “We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”