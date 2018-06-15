Trump: Comey Is Absolute ‘Scum’

President Trump has slammed former FBI director James Comey, calling him absolute “scum” for illegally exonerating Hillary Clinton.

In response to the release of the inspector general’s report into improper behavior within the FBI in the lead up to the election, Trump called Comey the “worst” FBI leader in history, and referred to him as the “scum on top” of the bureau.

Infowars.com reports: The President noted that the report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz proved that he was right to fire Comey.

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

“Donald Trump was 100% right to fire James Comey.” Mark Levin — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The report found that Comey went rogue when he announced the FBI’s decision not to press criminal charges against Hillary Clinton in July, 2016 regarding her misuse of classified information.

Comey went over heads of his superiors, including former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, by holding a press conference, and even attempted to play down Clinton’s actions, only referring to them as “extremely careless,” tempered down from “grossly negligent,” as was drafted in the initial exoneration statement.

The report also indicated that the Deputy Attorney General recommended Comey be fired.

In a further tweet, Trump also referred to the FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages and vowed to stop Trump becoming President. The two were later appointed to Robert Mueller’s team during the investigation into Russian collusion.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that “we’ll stop” candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

IG REPORT BOMBSHELL: Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his lover Lisa Page "we'll stop" Trump from becoming president pic.twitter.com/lFId8WMD5f — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 15, 2018

The President also made an impromptu appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, after noticing they were broadcasting from outside the White House.

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

“I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves,” Trump said during the appearance, adding “If you took a poll at the FBI, [I would win],” then calrifying “I mean the real FBI, not the scum on top.”

"I beat Clinton dynasty. I beat Bush dynasty, and now, I guess, hopefully I'm in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 1. pic.twitter.com/wJwiVUNh8x — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

"When I was talking to President Obama, he essentially was ready to go to war with North Korea." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 2. pic.twitter.com/amc302Ae4m — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

"I told the @NFL players… let me know about it, I'll look at it. If they're aggrieved, I will pardon them. I'll get them out." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 3. pic.twitter.com/ZhCveoyKQH — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018