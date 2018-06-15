Trump: Comey Is Absolute ‘Scum’

President Trump has slammed former FBI director James Comey, calling him absolute “scum” for illegally exonerating Hillary Clinton. 

In response to the release of the inspector general’s report into improper behavior within the FBI in the lead up to the election, Trump called Comey the “worst” FBI leader in history, and referred to him as the “scum on top” of the bureau.

Infowars.com reports: The President noted that the report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz proved that he was right to fire Comey.

The report found that Comey went rogue when he announced the FBI’s decision not to press criminal charges against Hillary Clinton in July, 2016 regarding her misuse of classified information.

Comey went over heads of his superiors, including former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, by holding a press conference, and even attempted to play down Clinton’s actions, only referring to them as “extremely careless,” tempered down from “grossly negligent,” as was drafted in the initial exoneration statement.

The report also indicated that the Deputy Attorney General recommended Comey be fired.

In a further tweet, Trump also referred to the FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages and vowed to stop Trump becoming President. The two were later appointed to Robert Mueller’s team during the investigation into Russian collusion.

The President also made an impromptu appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, after noticing they were broadcasting from outside the White House.

“I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves,” Trump said during the appearance, adding “If you took a poll at the FBI, [I would win],” then calrifying “I mean the real FBI, not the scum on top.”

