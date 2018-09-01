Trump Tells Rally: “Crooked Hillary Will Be Behind Bars Very Soon”

President Trump has promised that Crooked Hillary will soon be behind bars, just as soon as he has dealt with inept Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Speaking at a packed rally Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana, Trump slammed Sessions and Christopher Wray, warning he may have to get involved.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Then the President slammed Crooked Hillary and said, “Look at what she is getting away with, but let’s see if she gets away with it.”

Trump on Hillary Clinton: "Look at what she is getting away with, but let's see if she gets away with it." pic.twitter.com/mKDognyY2I — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 31, 2018

The Trump Justice Department is being held hostage because of Sessions’ recusal.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all Hillary Clinton matters during his confirmation hearing last year.

Hillary Clinton sent classified information over a private email account while she was the head of the State Department, among many other crimes.

It appears President Trump is gearing up to replace AG Sessions after the midterm elections.

It is way past time for the Justice Department to launch a real investigation into Hillary Clinton.