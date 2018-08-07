Trump To Declassify FISA Docs Exposing FBI-Clinton Collusion

President Trump to overrule Rosenstein and declassify all FISA docs

President Trump is about to override Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and declassify FISA documents proving collusion between the FBI and Clinton campaign. 

According to former IBC Bureau Chief Paul Sperry, Trump is preparing to declassify 20 redacted pages of a June, 2017 FISA renwal, and 63 pages of emails and notes between “Ohr & Steele,” and FD-302 summaries of 12 interviews – In reference to twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and/or his wife Nellie, both of whom were working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump.

Zerohedge.com reports: As Cristina Laila of the Gateway Pundit notes, Rosenstein and then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe both signed off on a June 2017 FISA surveillance warrant renewal on former Trump aide Carter Page.

2017 FISA renewal application (screenshot)
Meanwhile, several frustrated GOP lawmakers have called for the full release of the requested documents – with Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) calling for their declassification recently, and Meadows and other members drawing up articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, only to withdraw them shortly thereafter.

In June, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee asked President Trump to declassify key sections of Carter Page’s FISA warrant application, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

Let’s see if the president will follow suit and declassify documents that could only help his case. Then again, the DOJ is likely to scream “sources and methods!” and claim that the lives of countless intelligence officials will be forever compromised.

