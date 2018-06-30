Trump: Democrats Plotting To Abolish All Police

President Trump has warned the American public that Democrats are secretly plotting to abolish “all police” in the United States.

According to Trump, the Democrat campaign to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is just a small taste of things to come.

Presstv.com reports: “The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Trump defended ICE in the tweet, declaring that the “brave” ICE personnel were doing a “fantastic job” and must keep their spirit up.

“To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen,” POTUS ranted on the Twitter.

Trump claimed ICE was “one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women” he has ever seen. “They are great!”

Democrats, in the meantime, voiced their support for shutting down ICE as mainstream protests against Trump’s immigration policy gains momentum in the US and abroad.

On Saturday, protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London as part of a worldwide action day in which Americans across Europe and the US protest against the Trump immigration policy.

Protests were expected in Washington DC today.