Trump: If Democrats Win, Christians Will Be Violently Attacked

President Trump warned Christian leaders Monday night that if the Democrats win in the midterms “they will overturn everything that we’ve done quickly and violently.”

“It’s not a question of like or dislike, it’s a question that they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they will do it quickly and violently,” Trump said during a closed-door meeting. “There is violence. When you look at Antifa — these are violent people.”

Information Liberation reports: NBC News, CNN, and The New York Times all received “recorded excerpts” or “a recording” of his closed-door speech, the first part of which was publicly broadcast:

They refused to provide actual transcripts and instead each reported separate tidbits as ominously as they could for maximum propaganda effect.

Here’s how it was reported on NBC News:

[Trump] warned, “You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve got,” and said their opponents were “violent people” who would overturn these gains “violently.”

[…]At stake in the November midterms, Trump told the audience, are all the gains he has made for conservative Christians.

“The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable,” he said. “Part of it is because of some of the things I’ve done for you and for me and for my family, but I’ve done them. … This Nov. 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment.”

If the GOP loses, he said, “they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”

Here’s from CNN:

“This November 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment. It’s a referendum on so much,” Trump told the assemblage of pastors and other Christian leaders gathered in the State Dining Room, according to a recording from people in the room.

“It’s not a question of like or dislike, it’s a question that they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they will do it quickly and violently. And violently. There is violence. When you look at Antifa — these are violent people,” Trump said, describing what would happen should his voters fail to cast ballots. “You have tremendous power. You were saying, in this room, you have people who preach to almost 200 million people. Depending on which Sunday we’re talking about.”

[…]”You have to hopefully get out and get people to support us,” Trump said. “If you don’t, that will be the beginning of ending everything that you’ve gotten.”

“The polls might be good, but a lot of them say they are going to vote in 2020, but they’re not going to vote if I’m not on a ballot,” he said. “I think we’re doing well, I think we’re popular, but there’s a real question as to whether people are going to vote if I’m not on the ballot. And I’m not on the ballot.”

That’s a problem Trump said the evangelical leaders could help solve by galvanizing their congregations and followers to vote.

“I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote. Because if they don’t — it’s November 6 — if they don’t vote, we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time,” he said.

“You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve gotten,” he added. “Little thing: Merry Christmas, right? You couldn’t say ‘Merry Christmas.’ “

Antifa are violent lunatics who are protected by the state in far-left places like Berkeley, Portland and Charlottesville.

California professor Eric Clanton, who was accused by police of smashing seven people over the head with a bike lock got only three years probation earlier this month thanks to a sweetheart plea deal.

Constant media hysteria and fake news is whipping leftists into an insane frenzy. To suggest it’s somehow fearmongering to warn Americans of these lunatics capacity for violence when they’re actively attacking people in the streets on a weekly basis is a total joke.

These leftists want to throw open our borders, replace our electorate with foreigners, censor our internet, shut down all our websites and start World War III with Russia.

No Borders, No wall, No USA at all… hmmm… where have we heard that before? Oh yeah, the #Democrats clarion call. Notice that the DNC have yet to denounce this bunch of violent anarchists? #WalkAway #WalkAwayFromDemocrats pic.twitter.com/0fxOR5b6iP — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 13, 2018

That’s the new platform of the Democratic Party.