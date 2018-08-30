Trump: FISA Judge Should Prosecute Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein

President Trump has ordered the FISA judge to press criminal charges against DOJ and FBI operatives behind the FISA warrants used to illegally spy on his campaign.

Responding to Fox News’ legal expert Gregg Jarrett’s claim that the FISA judge should prosecute Comey, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstein and others – Trump said he wholeheartedly agrees.

“Ohr told the FBI it (the Fake Dossier) wasn’t true, it was a lie and the FBI was determined to use it anyway to damage Trump and to perpetrate a fraud on the court to spy on the Trump campaign. This is a fraud on the court,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

“The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in charge of the FISA court.”

“He should direct the Presiding Judge, Rosemary Collier, to hold a hearing, haul all of these people from the DOJ & FBI in there, & if she finds there were crimes committed, and there were, there should be a criminal referral by her….”

