Trump Administration Lays Groundwork For ‘Two Genders Only’ Law

The Trump administration is weighing a new law that will tighten gender definitions and require individuals to identify as male or female based on their genitalia at birth, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed in a memo obtained by the NYT that government agencies adopt a definition of gender that is determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.”

The change would base a person’s gender on the genitals a person is born with, and would stop people demanding to be considered female if they have male reproductive organs, and vice versa.

The new law would also ban people from identifying as one of an ever increasing number of “gender options” being used in some communities, in particular liberal college campuses. For instance, city employees in New York City currently have the option of choosing from a minimum of 31 different gender identities, if they do not consider themselves male or female.

In categorizing oneself, New York City employees are able to fluctuate among various male-female combinations and derivations. They can change their gender identity not merely once or twice or a handful of times, but daily, or even hourly — and the government will legally support them in your whims and fancies.

Under the new law, such behavior will be against the law. As will raising a “genderless child,” currently an achingly fashionable “thing” amongst liberals.

“The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence,” the HHS memo states, according to the NYT.

The change in how the government defines gender marks the latest effort from the administration to undo Obama-era rules that made a mockery of traditional values. The change in policy would restore a modicum of common sense to the absurdly politicized subject of gender.

The Trump administration announced a similar policy in May that required the Bureau of Prisons to use “biological sex” as the basis for assigning facilities and bathrooms.