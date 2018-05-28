Trump Jr: Tommy Robinson’s Imprisonment Is Reason #1776 For Original Brexit

Donald Trump Jr. has warned that America must not follow in Britain’s fascist footsteps, following the arrest and imprisonment of independent journalist Tommy Robinson.

On Sunday, Trump Jr. tweeted a reminder why the United States decided to declare independence from Britain in 1776.

Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps. https://t.co/6QLejT61i4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Robinson, 35, was arrested on Friday for suspicion of breaching the peace while livestreaming to report on the trial of a child grooming gang and is now serving 13 months in prison due to a previous suspended sentence in a similar offense.

Trump Jr. was quoting a tweet from Kurt Schlichter in which he warned that there are people who want the UK’s Orwellian political persecution to be happening in the United States.

Man arrested and imprisoned in England for reporting on a court case. Reporting on his case is also illegal. The US media doesn't care. Why? Because they support it, because they disapprove of his politics. They want the same thing here. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 26, 2018

German conservative MP Petr Bystron announced on Sunday that he is offering the political prisoner asylum.

The UK government had attempted to silence any conversation about his situation by issuing restrictions against the press covering the case at all. Unfortunately for their plan, they cannot control social media and the attempted silencing appears to have had a Streisand Effect.

The son of the President of the United States is tweeting about Tommy Robinson's imprisonment to 3 million people Those gag orders sure do work, totally justifiablehttps://t.co/GuppLJeObM — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 27, 2018

Robinson was arrested outside the Leeds Crown Court as he was covering the trial of 29 men for offenses including child rape, trafficking, and supply of Class A drugs to children.

Supporters of Robinson immediately called for a protest and hundreds of people flooded Downing St. to demand his release on Saturday.

Incredible scene on Downing Street right now as protestors gather in solidarity for jailed journalist Tommy Robinson, who was arrested for merely covering a story. Chants of "Hey Tommy, Tommy" ring out! #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/tci1PiG2yl — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 26, 2018

Wow, massive crowd protesting the arrest of journalist Tommy Robinson. This is glorious! #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/oDr5UfjI3R — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 26, 2018

Robinson is heavily focused on Islamic extremism and has had several run-ins with law enforcement over his live streaming. His suspended sentence stems from an arrest last year for contempt of court after trying to film Muslims who had been accused of pedophilia outside a court in Canterbury.