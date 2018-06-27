Bombshell: Crowd At Trump’s Minnesota Rally Were 60% Democrat

June 27, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Crowd at Trump's Minnesota was 60% Democrat

Over 60% of attendees at President Trump’s rally in Minnesota last week were Democrat voters, according to RNC voter files. 

Data compiled by Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, reveals that of the 9,000 people present, 60% identified as Democrat and Independent.

This is self identified prior to the rally and was nearly 30% Democrat. Scores were calculated using the RNC voter files.

Theconservativetreehouse.com reports: The data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)