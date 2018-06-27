Bombshell: Crowd At Trump’s Minnesota Rally Were 60% Democrat

Over 60% of attendees at President Trump’s rally in Minnesota last week were Democrat voters, according to RNC voter files.

Data compiled by Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, reveals that of the 9,000 people present, 60% identified as Democrat and Independent.

This is self identified prior to the rally and was nearly 30% Democrat. Scores were calculated using the RNC voter files.

Theconservativetreehouse.com reports: The data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”

The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent. America is seeing the positive results of a @realDonaldTrump administration regardless of party.#MAGA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 26, 2018

So sorry, people wanting to get into the already packed arena – I LOVE YOU ALL! pic.twitter.com/PFvXrsvgkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018