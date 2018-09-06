Trump: Mueller And Comey Have Special ‘Bromance’

President Trump claims special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey have a special, touchy-feely bromance with each other.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Trump hinted that Comey and Mueller might be more than just colleagues.

“I could give you 100 pictures of him [Mueller] and Comey hugging and kissing each other. You know, he’s Comey’s best friend.”

Thehill.com reports: Trump made the comment as he detailed the conflicts of interests he claims are at play in Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Currently, Mueller’s team and the president’s legal counsel are still discussing whether or not Trump will speak with Mueller.

Mueller told the president’s legal team late last week in a letter that he would accept some of Trump’s testimony in writing, according to a report from The New York Times.

It is unclear if Trump will do so. The president’s lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Times that the conversation was still ongoing.

“We continue to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the office of the special counsel,” Sekulow said.

The president’s team has also reportedly been wary of sending Trump into an interview with Mueller.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, has repeatedly said Trump speaking with Mueller would mean stepping into a “perjury trap.”

Giuliani also said last month that the president’s legal team would send a letter to Mueller regarding their “reluctance” to discuss potential obstruction of justice in any interview with Trump.