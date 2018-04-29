President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over Historic North Korea Deal

President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace and stability to North and South Korea.

Congressman Luke Messer (R-IN) says he intends to nominate POTUS for the prestigious award, following the historic agreement to end the 65-year-old war in the Korean peninsula.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Thursday, Kim Jong Un crossed the border to meet with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, the first time a North Korean leader has done so since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

North Korea has recently announced that they will be suspending nuclear tests and launches of ballistic missiles, and that they will shut down a nuclear site.

South Korea’s foreign minister has credited President Trump for bringing the two sides together, saying “Clearly, credit goes to President Trump…He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”

I plan to nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. We are seeing unprecedented progress toward peace, and it's a direct result of @POTUS' strong leadership. https://t.co/1YafnP4Mb1 — Rep. Luke Messer (@RepLukeMesser) April 27, 2018

“We are seeing unprecedented progress toward peace, and it’s a direct result of President Trump’s strong leadership.” Messer said in a statement about his intentions. “Following this historic announcement, President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Our peace through strength strategy is delivering never before seen results.”

As a member of Congress, Messer is actively gathering support from his colleagues to nominate the President for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, the press release stated.

President Obama previously received a Nobel Peace Prize, for no real reason.

As Fox News has noted, the former secretary of the Nobel Institute, acknowledged in 2015 that the prize was awarded prematurely to President Obama – “for achievements the institute hoped Obama would achieve, rather than for what he had actually accomplished.”