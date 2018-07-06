Trump Offers $1Mn To Elizabeth Warren’s Favorite Charity If DNA Test Proves She’s Indian

Donald Trump has offered to donate $1 million to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s favorite charity if she stake a DNA test proving her Native American heritage.

During a rally at in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday night, Trump seemed to be mocking the #MeToo movement as he once again referred to Warren as ‘Pocahontas’

“I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” he said adding “I have a feeling she will say no.”

RT reports: Raising the prospect of a debate against Warren, a leading Democratic critic of Trump who listed herself as Native American earlier in her career based on anecdotal evidence provided by her parents, Trump said he would begin by throwing her a DNA testing kit.

Trump suggests he would like to test Elizabeth Warren for Native American heritage, “but we have to do it gently because we’re in the MeToo generation.” pic.twitter.com/kgQ54Lxqbo — Axios (@axios) July 6, 2018

“In the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she is of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones, we will take that little kit – we have to do it gently, because we’re in the #MeToo generation – and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

“And I will say: ‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test that proves you’re an Indian.’”

Trump has come under fire for referring to Warren as Pocahontas in the past. He first debuted the put-down during the 2016 presidential election and repeated it once again in November last year during a White House event to honor Navajo code talkers from World War II. Native American leaders highlighted the president’s attacks as an example of his “deep-rooted ignorance of Native Americans.”

Warren responded to Trump on Twitter. Referencing the number of children still separated from their parents on the US-Mexico border, she said the president should concentrate “on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”