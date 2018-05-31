Trump Pardons Dinesh D’Souza After Rosie O’Donnell ‘Got Away With It’

President Trump has announced that he will issue a full pardon for conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who was found guilty in 2014 on charges of making illegal campaign contributions in other people’s names.

Trump tweeted early on Thursday morning saying D’Souza was “treated very unfairly by our government” after left-wing activist Rosie O’Donnell violated the same campaign finance laws but was not prosecuted by the FEC.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

D’Souza is a best-selling author and successful filmmaker who served as an adviser in Ronald Reagan’s administration. He’s also a prominent Christian activist.

D’Souza appeared on Lauren Ingraham’s radio show after Trump’s tweet and he expressed his happiness in no longer having to participate in court mandated community service.

“That’s very difficult to do if you’re trying to have a productive life,” he told Ingraham. “Or hold down a normal job.”

JUSTICE SERVED

Earlier this month, D’Souza wrote an opinion piece for Fox News titled, “Rosie O’Donnell should be prosecuted – like I was – if she violated campaign finance law.”

“If I—a prominent conservative—can be labeled a criminal for donating too much to a campaign, then far-left, Trump-bashing O’Donnell should get the same treatment,” D’Souza said.

Of course Rosie O’Donnell did not receive similar punishment to D’Souza for her similar actions. The justice system turned a blind eye to O’Donnell because she is a left-wing activist.

However President Trump has righted that wrong, and corrected one of the more egregious cases of political bias in the justice system.

Prosecutors didn’t need to bring charges against D’Souza. Especially not felony charges. Left-leaning Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz saidat the time, “I can’t help but think that [Mr. D’Souza’s] politics have something to do with it… . It smacks of selective prosecution.” Dershowitz told Newsmax, “This is clearly a case of selective prosecution for one of the most common things done during elections, which is to get people to raise money for you. If they went after everyone who did this, there would be no room in jails for murderers.”