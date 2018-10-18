Trump-Bashing Puerto Rico Mayor Facing Corruption Charges After FBI Raid

FBI agents have raided the offices of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, analyzing “every document, bill, email” for evidence of corruption within the city’s government by the Trump-bashing official.

A series of raids on government offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico were carried out by federal investigators, including offices under the direct control of Mayor Cruz, according to Telemundo Puerto Rico.

Cruz seized the opportunity to regularly appear on national TV in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, using the opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and criticize President Trump.

The outspoken major grabbed headlines by wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Nasty” during one interview to “protest Trump,” who she repeatedly blamed for the disastrous situation in Puerto Rico.

Despite the fact that the U.S. government sent emergency workers, supplies and billions of dollars to the territory, its Democrat-allied politicians still pointed a finger at the president — and the left-leaning mainstream media happily spread the “blame Trump” narrative.

However according to allegations by a former employee, the outspoken mayor has been at the helm of a corrupt city government that has squandered public funds while enriching her friends.

Pointing to a pattern of favoritism with a company that has bid for projects with the city, El Nuevo Día reported that the FBI are “looking through every document, bill, email” that has passed through the offices of Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

“We are seeking documents and evidence that support this allegation,” FBI spokesman Carlos Osorio said. “This search will help us confirm if allegations are true or not. We will look through every document, bill, email…anything that will let us clarify the claims.”

Yulín Cruz was accused by other officials of using the disaster, sprinkled with a little Trump-bashing, as a springboard to further her own political ambitions, however.In September, Puerto Rico Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin called out Yulin Cruz on Fox News as being one of Puerto Rico’s politicians who has “politicized” the natural disaster.

A June report from a local Puerto Rican news outlet — provided to the Daily Wire after it was translated into English — highlighted Yulin Cruz’s absence from Puerto Rico as she politicked in the United States.

“So far this year, the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, has been out of Puerto Rico for 52 days, tending to activities with different organizations and delegating the functions of her job that she was recently reelected to, to former vice-mayor of the capital, Rafael Jaume,” NotiCel reported.

“Subsequently, there have been 11 executive orders issued by Cruz Soto to designate Jaume as interim mayor while she is outside Puerto Rico.“

According to the Daily Wire, Yulín Cruz has been making the rounds on late night television on the mainland recently, appearing on Stephen Colbert’s show to discuss (and condemn) the Trump administration’s hurricane response.

But, as administration officials — including President Donald Trump — have pointed out, many of the problems rescuers faced were the result of local failures, including a lack of infrastructure, government favoritism, and rampant corruption.

Cruz and others are alleged to have hampered, and occasionally blocked, the distribution of much-needed supplies to Puerto Ricans without food, water, medicine, or electricity.

And now, it seems, the FBI is trying to get to the bottom of exactly what’s going on in San Juan.