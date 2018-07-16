Trump And Putin Vow To Destroy The ‘New World Order’

The two great leaders of the world, President Trump and President Putin, have vowed to destroy the ‘New World Order’.

During a closed door meeting in the Finnish Presidential Palace, the two world leaders discussed how to dismantle the New World Order, much to the dismay of the globalists.

Information Liberation reports: Hopefully, they’ll come up with a plan to bring down the EU and liberate Germany and Sweden from their own parasite rulers through a military invasion!

From The Daily Mail:

In his opening remarks, Trump said: ‘Most importantly we have a lot of good things to talk about … we have discussions on everything from trade to military, to missiles, to nuclear, to China, we’ll be talking a little bit about China – our mutual friend President Xi.

‘I think we have great opportunities together as two countries that frankly we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years.

‘I’ve been here not too long but it is getting close to two years, but I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship. I’ve been saying, and I’m sure you’ve heard, over the years… that getting along with Russia is a good thing not a bad thing.

‘I really think the world wants to see us get along. We are the two great nuclear powers. We have 90% of the nuclear – and that’s not a good thing it’s a bad thing. I think we can hopefully do something about that because it is not a positive force it is a negative force so we’ll be talking about that among other things.’

Trump attacked Mueller’s rigged witch hunt before the meeting:

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

The Russian Foreign Ministry “liked” the tweet and tweeted out, “We agree.”

Globalist eurocrats are freaking out.

From AP, “EU official urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order“:

BEIJING (AP) — A senior European official on Monday urged U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work with Europe to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos.

Speaking before Trump and Putin were due to meet in Helsinki, European Council President Donald Tusk appealed for leaders to avoid wrecking a political and economic order that nurtured a peaceful Europe and developing China.

Tusk spoke at a news conference with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, following an annual EU-Chinese economic summit also attended by the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. They met amid mounting acrimony over Trump’s tariff hikes on goods from China, Europe and other trading partners.

“It is the common duty of Europe and China, America and Russia, not to destroy this order but to improve it, not to start trade wars which turn into hot conflict so often in our history,” said Tusk, a former Polish prime minister.

It’s in the interest of America and decent people everywhere to see this evil “global order” destroyed.