Trump Rolls Back Obama Race Guidelines For College Admissions

President Trump is planning to roll-back a set of racist Obama-era policies that allowed schools and colleges to admit students purely based on their race.

“The executive branch cannot circumvent Congress or the courts by creating guidance that goes beyond the law and—in some instances—stays on the books for decades,” Justice Department spokesperson Devin O’Malley told CNN in a statement.

“Last year, the Attorney General initiated a review of guidance documents, which resulted in dozens of examples—including today’s second tranche of rescissions—of documents that go beyond or are inconsistent with the Constitution and federal law. The Justice Department remains committed to enforcing the law and protecting all Americans from all forms of illegal race-based discrimination.”

ABC Action News reports: The Education Department did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

The decision comes as the administration has thrown its weight behind a student group that accuses Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.

The move was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.