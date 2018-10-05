Trump Says Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Are Paid Professionals Backed By George Soros

Donald Trump has claimed that the “rude elevator screamers” who are protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court are “paid professionals” who are backed by George Soros.

In a tweet, the US president also urged his followers to “look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!”

His finished off his tweet with the hashtag #troublemakers.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

RT reports: Trump’s comments come just one day after thousands of women took to the streets of Washington DC in a final appeal to senators to reject the nomination of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. The demonstration led to several arrests, including of actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski.

The “rude elevator screamers” comment most likely refers to the women who confronted US Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) as the Senate Judiciary Committee debated the fate of the nomination.

One women was revealed to be Ana Maria Archila, who happened to be the co-executive director of a non-profit activist group called Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) – which happens to receive generous funding from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

In fact, records show that Soros’ organization is among the CPD’s three largest donors, giving $1.5 million to the group in 2016 and 2017. Another $1,164,500 was given in 2015 and $130,000 in 2014.

However, the generosity didn’t end there. A total of $1.2 million was donated to the sister organization, Center for Popular Democracy Action, which organized protests against Kavanaugh’s nomination hearings in early September.

However, Archila wasn’t the only CPD employee to confront a US senator. In separate incidents, CPD justice campaign director Tracey Corder confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).

The list continues with CPD co-executive director Jennifer Epps-Addison, who confronted Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) along with two other women.

Allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford while the two were in high school led to both sides delivering testimonies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Shortly after the hearing, Trump agreed to open a limited FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, which concluded two days before its Friday deadline. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated on Thursday that there was “no hint” of sexual misconduct in the FBI report, but Democrats have criticized the probe as being incomplete.