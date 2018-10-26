Trump Set To Totally Shut Down Border – No Asylum For Migrant Caravans

President Donald Trump is preparing to order a total shutdown of the US-Mexico border in order to ensure none of the members of the various migrant caravans gain entry to the United States.

Citing “national security risks” the Trump administration is drafting an executive order that will pause entry for immigrants traveling from countries in Central America and attempting to cross the southern border, the Washington Post reported.

The administration is also considering sending around 1,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

This comes as a migrant caravan of nearly 10,000 people from Central America travels through Mexico, headed toward the U.S. for asylum.

“The administration is considering a wide range of administrative, legal and legislative options to address the Democrat-created crisis of mass illegal immigration. No decisions have been made at this time. Nor will we forecast to smugglers or caravans what precise strategies will be employed,” a White House official told NBC News.

Daily Caller reports: News broke Thursday that Secretary of Defense James Mattis is expected to deploy hundreds of U.S. troops to the southern border to assist Border Patrol. Trump has repeatedly mentioned he will send U.S. troops to the southern border to stop the caravan, calling it a national emergency on Twitter Thursday.

Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border. MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

While the exact plans have not been finalized, sources tell NBC News that Trump will have the executive order ready by next week.