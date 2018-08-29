Trump Slams Google For Rigging Search Results, Undermining Conservatives

Donald Trump has slammed Google, accusing them of suppressing conservative voices and prioritizing liberal media outlets.

On Tuesday the US president said “Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media…In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out.

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Google has since denied Trump’s accusations.

Breaking: Google statement in response to Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/QqMuxQ7gkj — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 28, 2018

Press TV reports: Since the 2016 campaign, Trump has repeatedly used the term “fake news” largely for any coverage criticizing him or his allies.

“Illegal? 96% of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous,” the president claimed. “Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Google released a statement, saying that “search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology.”

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continue work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment,” it added.

Trump has previously accused Twitter over “shadow-banning prominent Republicans.”