Trump Slams Social Media Says He Won’t Let Them Discriminate Against Conservatives

President Donald Trump has slammed social media companies accusing them of “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices” adding that”we won’t let that happen.”

Conservatives have already been complaining that the tech giants have been censoring them and now those accusations have reached the White House.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump made it very clear that he stood with conservative voices facing censorship from social media platforms.

He said censorship is a “very dangerous thing” and calling for everyone to be allowed to participate in online conversations.

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

He also went on to slam fake news. “There is nothing so fake as CNN & MSNBC, and yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed…”

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

And questioned who decides who gets removed from social media

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Trumps comments come just days after several journalists raised the alarm at what they called baseless complaints sent to Twitter over stories with sensitive topics and after Facebook, Google and Apple banned Alex Jones and his Infowars media outlet from its platforms.