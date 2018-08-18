Trump Slams Social Media Says He Won’t Let Them Discriminate Against Conservatives

US president echoes conservative claims that social media companies are censoring them

August 18, 2018

President Donald Trump has slammed social media companies accusing them of “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices”  adding that”we won’t let that happen.”

Conservatives have already been complaining that the tech giants have been censoring them and now those accusations have reached the White House.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump made it very clear that he stood with conservative voices facing censorship from social media platforms.

He said censorship is a “very dangerous thing” and calling for everyone to be allowed to participate in online conversations.

He also went on to slam fake news. “There is nothing so fake as CNN & MSNBC, and yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed…”

And questioned who decides who gets removed from social media

Trumps comments come just days after several journalists raised the alarm at what they called baseless complaints sent to Twitter over stories with sensitive topics and after Facebook, Google and Apple banned Alex Jones and his Infowars media outlet from its platforms.

 

