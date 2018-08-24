Trump: Social Media Elitists Are Silencing Millions Of People

President Trump has again warned social media giants that he will not tolerate them silencing millions of ordinary people.

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Reuters reports: The Republican president in recent weeks has expressed concern about the companies’ actions.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump said it was “very dangerous” for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to silence voices on their services.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election by hacking and other actions, including using social media in an influence campaign.

Trump criticized the social media industry last week, claiming without evidence that unidentified companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”

Those tweets followed actions taken by Apple Inc, Alphabet’s YouTube and Facebook to remove some content posted by Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones’ own Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Aug. 15.

Representatives for Twitter and Facebook did not immediately comment on Trump’s tweet.