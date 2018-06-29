Trump: USA Is Withdrawing From ‘Corrupt’ World Trade Organization

President Trump has announced plans to withdraw from the “corrupt” World Trade Organization (WTO), the White House has confirmed.

“He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. We always get f—ed by them. I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States,” a White House staffer told Axios.

Thehill.com reports: Trump in March announced he would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

Meanwhile, last week the president threatened to place a 20 percent tariff on all European cars coming into the United States, the latest threat in Trump’s escalating rhetoric on international trade.

Earlier this month Trump said he would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China appealed the steel and aluminum tariffs to the WTO.