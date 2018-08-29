Trump Declares All-Out War Against Google Censorship

President Donald Trump had declared all-out war against Google over their ongoing censorship of independent and conservative websites.

The President took to Twitter early Tuesday to slam Google for always selecting left-leaning websites when anybody searches for news about Trump.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD,” Trump tweeted. “Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

The president then promised the White House would regulate Google and other Tech giants for censoring Trump supporters.

“They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Later that day, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow confirmed that the Trump administration would look into the possibility of regulating Silicon Valley to end their bias against conservatives before the midterm elections.

“We’ll let you know. We’re taking a look at it. We’ll let you know,” he told reporters on Tuesday when asked if the president is taking action against Google and others.

Conservativedailynews.com reports: PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard conducted a study of Google search results using the term “Trump.” She then analyzed the results in Google’s “News” tab to see which outlets were preferred by the behemoth’s secret algorithm.

I expected to see some skewing of the results based on my extensive experience with Google, but I was not prepared for the blatant prioritization of left-leaning and anti-Trump media outlets. Looking at the first page of search results, I discovered that CNN was the big winner, scoring two of the first ten results. Other left-leaning sites that appeared on the first page were CBS, The Atlantic, CNBC, The New Yorker, Politico, Reuters, and USA Today (the last two outlets on this list could arguably be considered more centrist than the others).

Not a single right-leaning site appeared on the first page of search results.

What’s even more shocking in the report is that CNN, the news outlet that was most recently shamed for failing to correct a false report about the president, showed up first and the most in the results.

Why would CNN.com rank above FoxNews.com which handed CNN a solid ratings defeat recently? More Americans trust anything other than CNN.com for news. CNN’s cable TV ratings are even worse.

If there is no implicit bias in Google’s algorithm, how would these results be explained? Enter “Trump” in Duckduckgo.com, an alternative search engine, click on the “News” tab and you get much different results. CNN.com makes it into the results, but not prominently. FoxNews.com, UPI, NBC News, BBC, New York Post, AFP all show up evenly. The articles from some left, some right and many centrist outlets provide a more accurate sample of the viewpoints present in the news and across America. Why wouldn’t Google want to display that same cross-section?