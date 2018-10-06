Tupac Shakur Is Alive And Living In Malaysia, Suge Knight’s Son Claims

Rapper Tupac Shakur is alive and well living in Malaysia, according to the son of hip-hop mogul Suge Knight.

Last Wednesday, Suge Knight Jr. posted a photo on Instagram with the words: “Tupac Is Alive.” He followed it claiming to have pictures and evidence proving the Tupac is not dead.

Shortly afterwords he posted another post showing two messages he claimed to have received directly from Tupac following his Instagram post.

“You said to (sic) much,” the text message from Tupac allegedly read. “Time for you to go.”

Knight replied to Tupac, saying, “The Truth will be out and I’m not going anywhere.”

In another post, Knight claimed that Tupac and Kanye West made a secret song together, alluding to the fact that Kanye may be in on the secret. “Pac and Kanye have a song together I’m telling you before they take me out,” he posted.

Knight goes onto claim on his Instagram story that Shakur is alive and well and living in Malaysia. He later explains that he wasn’t on any kind of drugs and shared one last mysterious post referencing the Illuminati.

“I’m safe and just know it was self defense. #killuminati,” Knight posted.

“The bottom line is that there is nothing illegal about faking your own death. There are no federal or Nevada state statutes that would prohibit you from playing dead and disappearing,” Knight claims.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bohy1S8HSpX/?taken-by=sugejknight

Foxnews.com reports: Knight also posted two photos which appear to show Shakur. In one photo the rapper is next to 50 Cent and in the other photo he’s posing with Beyonce.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BodLsx8HWrJ/?utm_source=ig_embed

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996 after he was shot six times in Las Vegas. There have been no arrests in his murder and the killing is still considered to be an open investigation.

Many theories have risen since then, claiming that Shakur was alive in Cuba or that some people know who the “real killer” is.