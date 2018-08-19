Twitter CEO Tells CNN: Yes, We’re Biased Against Trump Supporters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to CNN that his staff are biased against Trump supporters, in a stunningly honest interview with Brian Stelter.

The interview, aired on Sunday, confirms what many of us have always known: Twitter has a strong left-leaning bias and engages in “shadow banning” of people they do not agree with politically.

Dailywire.com reports: “Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period,” Dorsey claimed during the interview, which took place on Friday. “We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”

But he went on to say that the social media company needs to remove bias from its service.

“I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning,” Dorsey continued. “We need to remove all bias from how we act and our policies and our enforcement and our tools.”

“I haven’t done enough of, like, articulating my own personal objectives with this service and my own personal objectives in the world,” Dorsey explained.

