Twitter Suspends Account Of Ron Paul Institute Director

Ron Paul Institute Director & AntiWar Edit Suspended

August 7, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 0

The crackdown against those in the alternative media continued today as several Libertarian figures, including the Ron Paul Institute director, found their Twitter accounts suspended. 

Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, Scott Horton, the editor of AntiWar.com and  former State Department employee and author Peter Van Buren have all been suspended from Twitter.

Today’s suspensions comes after tech giants permanently banned right-wing journalist Alex Jones and his show from their platforms.

Although McAdams’ and Horton’s accounts remain on the platform, they are reportedly unable to tweet.

RT reports: Horton has been disciplined for the use of improper language against journalist Jonathan M. Katz, he said in a brief statement. McAdams was suspended for retweeting him, he said.

Past tweets in both accounts were available to the public at the time of the writing, unlike the account of Van Buren, which was fully redacted.

Horton and McAdams apparently fell victim of Twitter’s suspension algorithm after objecting to Katz’s quarrel with Van Buren over an earlier interview.

The suspensions come a day after Alex Jones, and his podcast InfoWars, was kicked out from several popular media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.

Silicon Valley giants were harshly criticized by the US political establishment for failing to prevent alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election through their platforms. Critics say the pressured media giants are now engaged in political censorship, using their market dominance and lack of legislated neutrality requirements to target descent voices.

