Twitter Suspends James Woods Over Retweet Of Hoax Anti-Democrat Meme

Actor James Woods has slammed Twitter after the social media giant locked him out of his account over a satirical meme he posted two months ago.

Twitter told Woods that he had violated the platform’s rules with the meme, which very clearly parodies a Democratic advertisement campaign, and was asked to delete the offending tweet.

Woods said he would not delete the tweet, saying, “Free speech is free speech — it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech.”

The hoax meme claimed to come from the Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. Woods acknowledged the meme was probably not real when he shared it, but none the less Twitter told him it still had the “potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election”.

Zero Hedge reports: The offending tweet from July 20, features three millennial-aged men with “nu-male smiles” and text that reads “We’re making a Woman’s Vote Worth more by staying home.” Above it, Woods writes “Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible.”

According to screenshots provided by an associate of Woods’, Twitter directed the actor to delete the post on the grounds that it contained “text and imagery that has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.”

In other words, James Woods, who has approximately 1.72 million followers, was suspended because liberals who don’t identify as women might actually take the meme seriously and not vote.

In a statement released through associate Sara Miller, Woods said “You are a coward, @Jack,” referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “There is no free speech for Conservatives on @Twitter.”

Earlier this month, Woods opined on the mass-platform ban of Alex Jones, tweeting: ““I’ve never read Alex Jones nor watched any of his video presence on the internet. A friend told me he was an extremist. Believe me that I know nothing about him. That said, I think banning him from the internet is a slippery slope. This is the beginning of real fascism. Trust me.”

Nothing whatsoever happened to Peter Fonda after he tweeted his desire to see Barron Trump locked in a cage with pedos, whereas James Woods was locked out for sharing a satirical meme. That’s bias. There’s bias and double standards every single day. To claim there isn’t is BS. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 22, 2018