UK Government Refuses To Ban Eating of Dog Meat

Eating dog meat is legal and on the rise in the UK and the British government has refused to ban the practice.

Although the practice of eating dogs is met with revulsion by most British citizens, killing dogs to eat and consuming their meat is legal in Britain and has grown in popularity in recent years due to mass immigration from Asia, according to the World Dog Alliance (WDA).

The UK government is continuing to outdo itself when it comes to abusing animal rights. Late last year Theresa May’s government effectively declared that animals are not capable of feeling pain, leaving animals in Britain open to cruel and unusual experiments at the hands of commercial laboratories.

While debating the Brexit bill, the government voted against legislation which recognizes that animals have sentience, and can feel pain and emotions. That decision was met with fury by animal rights activists who are still campaigning the government to overturn the law.

The international canine welfare group, the World Dog Alliance, has launched a campaign to demand the British government reconsider the legality of dog meat in the UK. According to the WDA, mass immigration from Asian cultures is the cause of the spike in dog meat consumption in Britain.

Dog meat is considered a delicacy in India, and is also consumed in Pakistan, South and North Korea, as well as other countries in the Asian region.

In the US, a total ban on the import, trade and consumption of dog meat, which was promoted by the WDA, is about to be put in place by US Congress. A similar move in Britain has won the backing of a series of senior Members of Parliament, but Theresa May’s UK government are refusing to ban the consumption of dog meat in the country and animal rights campaigners are furious.

According to the WDA, the Tory government’s retrograde animal rights policies have relegated the UK to the lowly status of animal abusers.

In a statement, the WDA said: “It is unfortunate to see dog meat consumption being legal in this nation. The WDA believes a legal ban on eating dog meat would allow the UK to continue to have a global leading role in the field of animal protection, especially after UK leaves the EU.

“Local citizens in the Western countries barely eat dog meat, but the WDA worries that dog meat consumption may be spread to UK with immigration. In the US, people who eat dog meat are mainly immigrants from Asia.”

British Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan, the owner of a prize-winning cockapoo called Noodle, has urged the Prime Minister to ban the eating of dogs in the UK.

Last night he said a comprehensive ban on dog meat is “absolutely right“, The Sun reported.

Sir Alan said: “There is no need in the modern world for this disgusting habit. We should nip it in the bud now to make sure the practice never takes off here. A civilised country is decent to animals, so let’s be fully decent here.”

Chairman of the All-party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group, Lisa Cameron MP, is also demanding the Tory government support a “much needed” ban on eating dog meat.

She said: “We are urging the Government to bring in a ban. We are concerned by the World Dog Alliances’ report about dog food consumption in the UK.

“We want to send out a strong message that people don’t want to see it here in the UK.”