UK Mayor ‘Bans’ Donald Trump From Entering British City

Donald Trump has been ‘banned’ from entering the British city Sheffield during his upcoming state visit to the UK

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid has banned Donald Trump from entering his city and branded the US President a “wasteman” ahead of his first official “working visit” to the UK

President Trump’s upcoming visit this month is his first to UK since entering the White House in January 2017. He had postponed the trip on multiple occasions amid fear of public protests.

Magid, a Green Party Councillor and former refugee, became the city’s youngest Lord Mayor in May, wrote on Twitter that Trump was a “wasteman”, which according to Urban Dictionary. generally means someone who is a “waste of space”

Press TV reports: Wearing a Sombero traditional Mexican hat, Magid announced his decision during a Sheffield City Council meeting on Wednesday as a show of solidarity with Mexican immigrants.

The mayor was also sporting ceremonial mayoral chains and a black T-shirt that read “Donald Trump is a wasteman,” a slang term for people who lack merit and maturity.

I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield! I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qYehdHYDEt — 🚀MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 4, 2018

The decision does not really outlaw Trump’s visit because Magid does not have the power to ban anyone from Sheffield, which is one of the country’s largest cities with a population of around 570,000.

Trump is not expected to stop in Sheffield on his upcoming trip later this month, which includes meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

He may also visit Scotland and play golf at one of the golf courses he owns in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Magid, himself a former Somali refugee who arrived in the UK at the age of 5, encouraged people to join demonstrations against Trump.

He said Trump was a “wasteman” because of introducing a ban on Mulism from several nations from entering the US, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem al-Quds despite international outcry, imprisoning immigrant children at US border and refusing to condemn racist groups.