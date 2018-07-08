University Study: 5G Roll Out Will Be ‘Disastrous’ For Human Fertility

The roll out of 5G technology is a “massive health experiment” that will have “disastrous consequences” for the human race, according to the first major university study into the controversial wireless service — and a coalition of 200 leading scientists and doctors are calling for an urgent stop to the roll out.

“5G technology is a very real danger,” warns Dr. Moskowitz, a public health professor at the University of California. “The deployment of 5G, or fifth generation cellular technology, constitutes a massive experiment on the health of all species,” he said.

The 5G network update will bring more Americans into close proximity with milimeter waves (MMWs), a form of very short-wave radiation that has devastating effects on the eyes, testes, peripheral nervous system and the reproductive ability of humans.

The research is particularly disturbing in light of the rapidly falling fertility rate in the United States.

According to Dr. Joel Moskowitz, 5G may provide faster downloads for internet users, and higher profits for the communications and tech industries, but the “disastrous” public health cost has not be taken into consideration by the tech industry.

Besides the research conducted by the University of California, there have been no safety checks performed on the new technology, and the health effects of the new technology are being ignored in favor of industry profits.

Because MMWs are weaker than microwaves, they are predominantly absorbed by the skin, meaning their distribution is quite focused there,

“Since skin contains capillaries and nerve endings, MMW bio-effects may be transmitted through molecular mechanisms by the skin or through the nervous system,” Dr Moskowitz writes on his blog.

Dr. Moskowitz also told Daily Mail Online that he’s concerned that “5G will use high-band frequencies, or millimeter waves, that may affect the eyes, the testes, the skin, the peripheral nervous system, and sweat glands,” with disastrous consequences for the future of the human race.

The scientific research also indicates 5G will make antibiotics less effective, greatly increasing the risk of global pandemics.

“Millimeter waves can also make some pathogens resistant to antibiotics,” he added.

The “cooking of humanity”

Dr. Moskowitz is not alone in warning against the “dangerous” and “untested” 5G roll out across the United States.

The International Society of Doctors for the Environment and its subsidiaries in 27 countries — including more than 200 leading doctors and scientists — are all calling for an urgent cancelation of the 5G roll out, “due to concern that 5G radio frequency radiation will have adverse health effects,” Dr Moskowitz says.

So far, the tech and communications industries are ignoring their grave warnings about the lack of safety checks and the increase in chronic diseases.

According to the Daily Mail: Verizon began rolling out their 5G small cell towers in 11 cities 2017, and AT&T started installing the new generation of service in Waco and Dallas, Texas, as well as in Atlanta, Georgia this year.

Today, there are 154,000 cell towers in the US, according to wireless communication association, CTIA. By 2026, it estimates another 800,000 will be needed to support 5G.

The new network is slated to support at 100 billion devices, connecting to the internet at anywhere between 10 and 100 times the speeds that information travels through the 4G network.

In order to facilitate these speeds, the new network communicates through millimeter waves (MMWs) rather than microwaves, as previous generations have.

The microwave networks are nearly saturated, hence the switch to the virtually untouched, lower frequency MMWs for 5G.

But smaller waves cannot travel as far, or through as many types of materials.

This means that there will need to be far more individual ‘small cell towers’ closer together – some have suggested they will be on every street corner in the US.

The 5G technology is too new to have been thoroughly tested and studied by many parties outside of cell service providers.