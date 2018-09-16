US Continues To Stand By Saudi Arabia Despite Yemen Atrocities

The Trump administration continues to support Saudi Arabia despite the Kingdoms ongoing military aggression against Yemen.

On Tuesday, the administration signaled that it still remained firmly behind the Saudi-led coalition despite criticism over civilian casualties.

The unprovoked war has led to the deaths of thousands of Yemeni civilians and decimated the infrastructure of the already poor nation.

Press TV reports: Earlier this week, as the months-long offensive by Saudis and their regional allies to capture Yemen’s important port city of al-Hudaydah continued, Saudi commanders announced Wednesday that they had been able to block two key supply routes into the city, The Washington Post reported.

This was not good news for millions of Yemeni people facing famine and a deadly cholera epidemic, as the city acts as a gateway for 70 percent of the supplies of food and medicine entering the conflict-ridden country.

This is while the Saudi-led coalition has had the port city under aerial and maritime blockade since the beginning of the war in March 2015.

Despite all this, however, the Trump administration certified to Congress on Tuesday that the Saudis and their allies were “making every effort to reduce the risk of civilian casualties.”

The official notice was required for the Pentagon to be allowed to continue delivering weapons and intelligence to Riyadh despite the international view that civilians have now become the main target of the war.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies launched the devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of reinstating former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah Movement.

Some 15,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the start of the Saudi-led aggression.

More than 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The Saudi-led offensive to wrest control of Hudaydah began in June, with the aim of stopping continued missile strikes by Yemen’s army and the Houthis.

The Saudis insist that the only way to stop what they call a flow of arms and missile parts to the group is by taking the whole city under control.

However, the offensive has been far from successful. In fact, the extent of civilian casualties has put the coalition under growing international pressure to end the onslaught.

The certification came after some congressmen started asking question about Washington’s role in the war following a series of Saudi attacks that a UN panel of experts says may amount to war crimes.