US Embassy Warns Americans In UK To Keep A ‘Low Profile’ During Trump’s Visit

The US Embassy in London has warned Americans to keep a low profile during Donald Trump’s upcoming visit in case protests against the President turn violent.

Tens of thousands of protesters are set to take to the streets of London when Trump arrives in the UK on Thursday for his first state visit to the country.

Press TV reports: The protesters are also planning to fly a blimp over the British parliament portraying Trump as an orange, snarling baby.

Many Britons see Trump as crude, volatile and opposed to their values on a range of issues.

More than 50,000 people have so far signed up to join protests against Trump in London.

“Numerous demonstrations are being planned for July 12 to 14, 2018, surrounding the visit of the President of the United States to the United Kingdom,” the US embassy said in the alert on its website.

“Several of the events are expected to attract large crowds and there will be road closures in connection with those events.”

The embassy advised US citizens to “keep a low profile” and “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent”.

Trump will arrive in Britain after the NATO summit in Belgium and will stay overnight at the US ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park, London, where a high metal security fence was erected outside.

Trump and his wife, Melania, will then attend a dinner for 100 guests at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.