US Goes To UN Security Council To Defend Israel Against Palestinian Aggression

The US is calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the wake of what it claims to be Palestinian aggression against Israel.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said the meeting should focus on recent rocket attacks fired from Gaza into Israel.

The ‘Security Council should be outraged and respond to this latest bout of violence directed at innocent Israeli civilians,’ she said, even though no one was killed.

Press TV reports: This is while the Israeli military has targeted dozens of bases belonging to Palestinian resistance movements, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, inside the Gaza Strip.

As the Tel Aviv regime continued its aggression, Palestinians also said they were responding to the attacks by shelling Israeli-occupied towns.

According to the United States Mission to the United Nations such meeting would probably take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The US president finally broke with decades of US policy and moved US the embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, outraging Muslims across the globe.