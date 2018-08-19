US Plans To Overthrow Iranian Govt, But Will Fail Says Foreign Minister

The U.S. ‘Action Group’ will fail to overthrow Iran’s government says foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The US plans to reenact the 1953 coup, “through pressure, misinformation and demagoguery with their new ‘Iran Action Group’ according Zarif, who tweeted: “Never again.”

The anniversary of the coup coincided with Fridays announcement on the formation of the Iran Action Group by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The apparent aim of the group is to “address” Iran’s “hostile activity and to support the Iranian people,” Pompeo said.

RT reports: The new Iran Action Group was created by the US exactly 65 years after the CIA successfully toppled a democratically elected government in Tehran, but this regime change won’t happen, Iran’s foreign minister says.

65 years ago today, the US overthrew the popularly elected democratic government of Dr. Mossadegh, restoring the dictatorship & subjugating Iranians for the next 25 years. Now an “Action Group” dreams of doing the same through pressure, misinformation & demagoguery. Never again. pic.twitter.com/ic3o652awn — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 19, 2018

The minister’s tweet was accompanied with two black-and-white photos of the turbulent events that unfolded on the street of Tehran more than six decades ago, as the democratically-elected populist prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, was overthrown as a result of a covert CIA-MI6 operation.